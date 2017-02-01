Huge contributions to music gains top gong


HUMBLED: Music teacher and orchestra leader, Monica Sketcher, with her award at the Australia Day celebrations. PHOTO: Pam Zierk-MahoneyHUMBLED: Music teacher and orchestra leader, Monica Sketcher, with her award at the Australia Day celebrations. PHOTO: Pam Zierk-Mahoney

LIVING in the Mansfield Shire for the past 11 years, Monica Sketcher, named as Mansfield’s Citizen of the Year, has filled a gap which was missing, bringing music to the ears of many.

Ms Sketcher humbly accepted her award and outlined a little of her history in this community.

“When my husband and I arrived in Tolmie and I started teaching we were immediately aware that there was something missing,” she explained.

And even when the couple lost their home in a bushfire just six months after arriving here it did not deter them from becoming involved in the community – and passing on their knowledge of music.

“By then we had fallen in love with the community and when asked by friends and family to return to Melbourne we refused,” she said.

Firstly being asked to become part of the MMuDS musical team shortly after arriving, she then asked “well what else is there?” – to be told that’s it.

