Melbourne to a cattle farm, Glenda has come a long way

If there is one piece of advice debut novelist Glenda Thomson has to offer, it is to write what you know



MANSFIELD is home to many aspiring novelists.

As no doubt they will tell you, writing the work is not often the problem – the challenges present when it comes time to find a publisher.

Glenda Thomson is the exception to the rule.

Raised in Melbourne, she and her husband were chasing a “tree change” and found themselves the owners of a 500 acre cattle farm in the heart of Strathbogie.

“Part of the farm included an old blueberry orchard and homestead,” she explained of the purchase.

“We actually didn’t want to buy it, and tried to convince the farmer we weren’t interested, but he made it a condition of the sale – it was all or nothing.”

