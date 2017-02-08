Delatite cricket teams go down



CITY Colts showed why they are the leader of the pack as they comfortably disposed of Delatite’s Division A combo at the Lords Reserve on the weekend.

Chasing 167 and resuming at 1/0, Delatite had a glimpse of a chance while stand-in captain Earl Ree-Goodings was still at the crease.

Ree-Goodings was the only batsman who looked like mastering City Colts’ excellent attack, and his 57 as opener represented a superlative effort.

He took it up to his opponents with seven boundaries.

Once he departed with the score on 89 the remaining wickets inevitably folded.

Amidst the carnage Mitch Purcell made 16, Joe Cousins 14 and Ross Brown 11.

Delatite limped to 123 all out.

