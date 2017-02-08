FReeZA committee’s day out in Melbourne


Categories: Community, Featured Stories, News, Youth
Tags:
CLIMBING HIGH: Members of the Mansfield FReeZA committee recently spent a day out in Melbourne and found this amazing tree to climb. Pictured up a tree were (top, from left) Liz Bird, Steph O’Halloran, Damien Taylor, Bradley Smyth, (bottom) Freya Gunn, Opal Sweeney, Josh Berry, Julian Holland and (front) Jordan Service.CLIMBING HIGH: Members of the Mansfield FReeZA committee recently spent a day out in Melbourne and found this amazing tree to climb. Pictured up a tree were (top, from left) Liz Bird, Steph O’Halloran, Damien Taylor, Bradley Smyth, (bottom) Freya Gunn, Opal Sweeney, Josh Berry, Julian Holland and (front) Jordan Service.

TO celebrate the collaboration, team work and the successful FReeZA events coordinated throughout 2016, the Mansfield Shire Council FReeZA committee ‘ADEPT’ travelled to Melbourne and back by the V-Line bus in December to enjoy a fun day out.

The day was packed full of interesting places to visit including the museum, the ‘Cat Café’ and of course some shopping in the Bourke Street Mall.

“Melbourne was a really exciting adventure, the food was great, and the museum was really amazing,” FReeZA member Opal Sweeney said.

“My favourite part of the trip was going to the ‘Cat Café’; there were cats everywhere and I thought I would never have the opportunity to go there; it was definitely my highlight for the day.

“I’m so thankful that I got the opportunity to go to Melbourne, it’s a beautiful city.”

It was a great way to close a very busy year; unfortunately Liam Wilson, Kaitlyn Whyte and Samantha Bell could not attend due to other commitments.

