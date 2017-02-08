George privileged to be shire’s Australia Day Ambassador

A “dinky-di Aussie”, George is as proud of his country as anyone you will find



LAST Thursday, George Ermer took to the podium in Mansfield’s main street and spoke about what being an Australian meant to him.

In a land where we have a government funded medical system, aged care pensions and help for those that need it, George knows just how lucky he has been to call Australia home.

“It is a great privilege for me to be asked to be an ambassador for Australia Day,” he told the 200 plus crowd.

“We have so much to celebrate.”

Relating his life, George explained how being able to live in this country was something that was often taken for granted – because he, unlike most who celebrated the nation’s day, was not born here.

George was born in 1937 in Budapest, Hungary.

He spent the first 13 years of his life living outside of Australia – because of this, he appreciates the ‘lucky country’ perhaps even more than those born here.

