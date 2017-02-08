George privileged to be shire’s Australia Day Ambassador

A “dinky-di Aussie”, George is as proud of his country as anyone you will find


Categories: People, People and Lifestyle
Tags: , , ,
HERE TO LOVE: Ambassador for Australia Day to Mansfield George Ermer (centre) with Mansfield Shire mayor Paul Volkering and George’s wife Eva.HERE TO LOVE: Ambassador for Australia Day to Mansfield George Ermer (centre) with Mansfield Shire mayor Paul Volkering and George’s wife Eva.

LAST Thursday, George Ermer took to the podium in Mansfield’s main street and spoke about what being an Australian meant to him.

In a land where we have a government funded medical system, aged care pensions and help for those that need it, George knows just how lucky he has been to call Australia home.

“It is a great privilege for me to be asked to be an ambassador for Australia Day,” he told the 200 plus crowd.

“We have so much to celebrate.”

Relating his life, George explained how being able to live in this country was something that was often taken for granted – because he, unlike most who celebrated the nation’s day, was not born here.

George was born in 1937 in Budapest, Hungary.

He spent the first 13 years of his life living outside of Australia – because of this, he appreciates the ‘lucky country’ perhaps even more than those born here.

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

8:30am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

Fax: 5775 1580

By Email

sales.mcourier
@nenews.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20