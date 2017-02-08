Governance of alpine resorts under review



PROPOSED changes to management of Victoria’s six alpine resorts could open the way for Mansfield Shire Council to become more involved with Mt Buller and Mt Stirling.

The State Government’s Alpine Resorts Governance Reform (ARGR) project is examining alternatives to the current structure where each resort – including Mt Buller and Mt Stirling – has their own management boards.

The government says the current structure is too complex and a more streamlined, sustainable and viable management process is needed to assist to grow tourism and recreational opportunities to boost regional economies.

One proposal is for a single overarching Alpine Resorts Authority to be appointed with the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP)to provide the principal source of alpine policy advice; and the second option is to separate off the Northern and Southern Alpine Resorts, with Mt Buller and Stirling falling under the Northern sector.

This has raised the prospect of local councils getting involved with the governance of the resorts – in Mansfield Shire’s case that being Mt Buller and Mt Stirling.

Mansfield Shire Council chief executive officer, Alex Green, told the Mansfield Courier he could not comment yet as he did not know enough about the proposals, which were only released for comment on January 29.

