Local youth girls footy team on the cards

A PUBLIC meeting will be held at Memorial Oval, Euroa, on Wednesday, February 15 starting at 7pm for all interested players and parents to discuss the formation of a Youth Girls football team being formed out of Euroa and surrounding towns for the 2017 season.

It is envisaged this team would comprise of players not only from Euroa but from the surrounding towns such as Seymour, Mansfield, Benalla, Yea, Alexandra, Violet Town, Longwood, Nagambie, Avenel and Strathbogie.

Euroa Junior Football Netball Club, in consultation with AFL Goulburn Murray and the Shire of Strathbogie, is keen to drive the formation of an U18 girls’ football team playing out of Euroa.

Euroa have already secured the services of Maddi Kindellan, a highly respected local coach who is currently employed as a teacher at Euroa Primary School.

For further information contact Greg Liddell on 0408 393514.

