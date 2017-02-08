Local youth girls footy team on the cards


Categories: Football (Women's), Sport
Tags: ,
Footy Pioneer: Maddi Kindellan played junior footy with Leongatha Parrots where she was the first girl to play for the club and league. Kindellan represented Vic Country in 2012 and was a member of back to back premiership teams for Bendigo Thunder in 2012 and 2013.Footy Pioneer: Maddi Kindellan played junior footy with Leongatha Parrots where she was the first girl to play for the club and league. Kindellan represented Vic Country in 2012 and was a member of back to back premiership teams for Bendigo Thunder in 2012 and 2013.

A PUBLIC meeting will be held at Memorial Oval, Euroa, on Wednesday, February 15 starting at 7pm for all interested players and parents to discuss the formation of a Youth Girls football team being formed out of Euroa and surrounding towns for the 2017 season.

It is envisaged this team would comprise of players not only from Euroa but from the surrounding towns such as Seymour, Mansfield, Benalla, Yea, Alexandra, Violet Town, Longwood, Nagambie, Avenel and Strathbogie.

Euroa Junior Football Netball Club, in consultation with AFL Goulburn Murray and the Shire of Strathbogie, is keen to drive the formation of an U18 girls’ football team playing out of Euroa.

Euroa have already secured the services of Maddi Kindellan, a highly respected local coach who is currently employed as a teacher at Euroa Primary School.

For further information contact Greg Liddell on 0408 393514.

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

8:30am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

Fax: 5775 1580

By Email

sales.mcourier
@nenews.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20