Long weekend results show road recklessness



Categories:

Tags:

THE Australia Day period was fatality free in the Mansfield Shire but police are deeply concerned with the number of people breaking the road rules.

Four collisions occurred in the general area along with 73 penalty notices being issued including three alcohol and drug offences, and 24 defect notices for illegally modified vehicles.

The number of speeding offences and the brazen speed gun readings have alarmed local police.

“Some of the speeds we have detected have been, quite frankly, ridiculous,” said Sergeant Marty McLaughlin, officer in charge of the Mansfield Highway Patrol.

Police were highly visible over the four day period, with three highway patrol vehicles and more marked police cars patrolling the area.

“Despite the fact that we had a significant presence in the area, the behaviour during the weekend was bewildering,” said Sergeant McLaughlin.

Of the four collisions that occurred in the area, only an off-road motorcycle crash at a crossing of tracks caused injuries.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

