Unflagging journey of remembrance

VIETNAM veteran and former defence force member for 21 years, Rob Eade is not someone who does things by halves.

Having served from 1965 to 1986 plying his trade as a cook, after leaving the Army Rob then lived and worked up north in Townsville before moving down to Newcastle, and finally became, in his words, “a grey nomad” in 2008.

His time included a tour of duty in Vietnam with the 101 Battery 1st Field Regiment, then the 107 Battery 4th Field Regiment, and it was this experience that ultimately drove him to undertake his current journey.

Since 2008 he has been travelling the roads of Australia on his ‘Remembrance Ride Oz” tour.

His aim is to ride his trike, towing a small camper trailer, with his four-legged mate Ginger, and visit every town in Australia that had one or more soldiers serving in the Vietnam War.

In each of those towns he is placing a hand-held Australian flag with the detail of veterans who paid the supreme sacrifice from the Vietnam War through to current conflicts.

