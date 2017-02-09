Council satisfied despite concerns of cemetery condition

Steve Vivian


CONCERN has been raised about the condition of Mansfield Cemetery, with the issue flagged at the monthly council meeting for January.

Among the concerns were long grass creating a potential fire hazard, pot holes, drains and gutters needing attention, large sections of the lawn areas requiring top dressing and reseeding, and bench seats needing new paintwork.

Council, however, is satisfied with the condition of the cemetery, despite some fears the important local site is being neglected.

“Council undertakes regular maintenance work at the cemetery on behalf of the Mansfield Cemetery Trust,” said assets coordinator at Mansfield Shire, Robert Graves.

“This includes mowing and trimming grassed areas, maintaining the entrance building and other facilities, and maintenance on the internal road network.

“A recent inspection of the cemetery has not identified any concerns that require additional work and that are not addressed by our regular activities.

