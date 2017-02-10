Women making their mark in Mansfield cycling



THURSDAY night’s Mansfield Mt Buller Cycling Club’s (MMBCC) race had a strong contingent of female entries.

There were five women in the field of 27 riders and four of the regular contenders were absent.

Similarly, in Saturday morning’s ‘Social Ride’, nine of the bunch of 15 were ladies.

The club is making a firm statement that the quest by Victoria’s peak cycling bodies to attract more women to cycling is being taken seriously.

Many much appreciated helpers and spectators gathered at the Botanic Park for the start of the 32km race to Sawpit Gully Road and back on Thursday evening.

The course returned via Barwite Road and Coomb’s Hill for a finish on Graves Road.

The handicapper staggered six groups among the 28 riders.

