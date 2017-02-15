A low-key local, David is a high achieving small business owner

David Heatley teaches tens of thousands of people to cycle through his online cycle coaching business



BORN in Wellington, New Zealand, David Heatley didn’t have to go far to shift into another world.

David saw Wellington as culturally similar to Melbourne.

Artsy, transient and compact.

But he liked that you could escape the city and change terrains in a flash.

“We called it tramming,” David recalled.

This is New Zealand slang for bushwalking or mountaineering, and sometimes, David would also ride his bike.

Now, David doesn’t do too much riding – or, less riding than he thinks he should.

This probably has something to do with the fact he now coaches 75,000 cyclists across the globe.

David’s story, and his success, is a blending of passions and a blending of worlds – a mixture that was perfected here, in Mansfield.

