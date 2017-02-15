Delatite Division B rediscovers form against Greta


Categories: Cricket, Sport
Tags:
HOWZAT: Fergus Paterson (left) and wicket-keeper Nick Ferguson plea vigorously to the umpire for an LBW in their match up against Greta.HOWZAT: Fergus Paterson (left) and wicket-keeper Nick Ferguson plea vigorously to the umpire for an LBW in their match up against Greta.

FOLLOWING some soul-searching after its dismal showing in the previous round, Delatite’s Division B side has bounced back to put itself in a potentially match-winning situation.

Pitted against Greta at the Lords Reserve in Mansfield, losing the toss and being asked to field on a very hot afternoon wasn’t an optimum beginning.

Competing strongly as if it were balmy weather, the Delatite lads soon forced Greta onto the back foot.

The bowling attack stuck to a plan, the fielders were hungry to chase down the ball and almost every catch was taken.

The pressure soon told on Greta.

Mick Barnard scraped to 11 runs in the opening position while Ian Beattie showed some resolve with 20 and Stewart McLeod briefly plundered for 23.

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

