Lachie Christopher returns to the Eagles


BACK IN THE NEST: Lachie Christopher is back in the Eagles Nest and training for season 2017. Christopher will study in Melbourne during the week while playing for the Eagles.BACK IN THE NEST: Lachie Christopher is back in the Eagles Nest and training for season 2017. Christopher will study in Melbourne during the week while playing for the Eagles.

THE Mansfield Eagles are delighted to welcome back Lachie Christopher to the club after he snuck out last year along the east coast.

Christopher played for the Sawtell Saints out of Coffs Harbour, NSW in 2016 where he won a flag.

This will be Christopher’s fourth year at the home club with two years of under 18s and one year of seniors under his belt.

A winger, Christopher can also slot into the centre square, and says he has already been impressed by second year coach Cameron Hotton.

“This is my first year under Cam,” Christopher said.

“I already really like the way he coaches and he is doing a lot of new things.

