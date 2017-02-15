They gathered at the fray – for a sports day



MORE than 1300 people attended the 131st Annual Tolmie Sports Day on Saturday – despite the temperatures reaching mid 30s.

During the official opening at noon, committee president Linton McKenzie welcomed everyone to another sports day – jam packed with events, displays, food, drinks and action.

He introduced special guest Vicki Mitchell, Olympic athlete and former Tolmie resident.

In an interview style talk Mr McKenzie asked Ms Mitchell how she got into her sport and what did her sport involve.

Ms Mitchell outlined that growing up in Tolmie was fantastic and that much of her early training had been done at the sports ground.

In her latest Olympic quest at Rio in 2016 she competed in the 3000 metre steeplechase.

The steeplechase involves seven laps of a course with some five hurdles to overcome, including one water jump.

