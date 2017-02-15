They gathered at the fray – for a sports day


Categories: Community, Featured Stories, News
Tags:
TOLMIE’S TOTS: Judging of the Miss Tolmie Sports and the Tiny Tots was given to Member for Eildon Cindy McLeish who finally awarded the Miss Tolmie Sports award to Grace Syme (centre) of Bonnie Doon and the Master Tots to Axel Anstee of Mansfield.TOLMIE’S TOTS: Judging of the Miss Tolmie Sports and the Tiny Tots was given to Member for Eildon Cindy McLeish who finally awarded the Miss Tolmie Sports award to Grace Syme (centre) of Bonnie Doon and the Master Tots to Axel Anstee of Mansfield.

MORE than 1300 people attended the 131st Annual Tolmie Sports Day on Saturday – despite the temperatures reaching mid 30s.

During the official opening at noon, committee president Linton McKenzie welcomed everyone to another sports day – jam packed with events, displays, food, drinks and action.

He introduced special guest Vicki Mitchell, Olympic athlete and former Tolmie resident.

In an interview style talk Mr McKenzie asked Ms Mitchell how she got into her sport and what did her sport involve.

Ms Mitchell outlined that growing up in Tolmie was fantastic and that much of her early training had been done at the sports ground.

In her latest Olympic quest at Rio in 2016 she competed in the 3000 metre steeplechase.

The steeplechase involves seven laps of a course with some five hurdles to overcome, including one water jump.

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

8:30am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

Fax: 5775 1580

By Email

sales.mcourier
@nenews.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20