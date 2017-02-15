Tougher boat licensing has been called for



THERE have been renewed calls to toughen up boat licensing laws by members of the public who witnessed a boat crash at Lake Nillahcootie last month.

A witness described the incident, where a passenger riding a biscuit was hurt, as harrowing.

Investigation has revealed that there is no mandatory marine driving experience required to obtain a boat licence, and children as young as 12 are legally able to pilot a boat or jet ski under certain conditions.

Further concern was raised around the state last year when a jet skier struck and killed a father after hooning in a ‘swimmers only’ zone in Port Melbourne.

He was riding a jet ski legally for the first time.

In Victoria, Personal Watercraft operators (jet ski licence) – must hold a marine licence plus sit an additional test to receive a PWC endorsement.

