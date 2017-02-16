Staff members leave the Courier


MANSFIELD Courier staff members Peter and Wendy Hunt (pictured) have decided to retire – for their second time.

Peter retired on his birthday, January 16 and Wendy just last week.

Peter has been with the Courier for almost eight years covering mainly sports writing but also enjoyed writing his weekly column ‘Treasure’ and then renamed ‘Our People’.

He was also a big part of the planning and nomination process for the annual Courier and Rotary Club Sportsperson of the Year awards.

Wendy joined the team as a casual writer some three years ago and was becoming known for her feature writing, especially the series on the district’s shearing sheds and their history.

“I am retiring again – for the final time – I will definitely not be working again,” Peter joked on leaving.

 

