U16 Eagles shine at Wodonga tournament

THE U16 boys Gold team displayed their skills and team work at the Wodonga Basketball Tournament last weekend.

Stepping up a grade to Division 2, the boys displayed the benefits of hard training, team work and scheduled practice matches by making it undefeated to the grand final.

In over 40 degree heat the boys worked tirelessly, winning the first match by one point against the persistent Yarra-Mulwala.

The match was neck and neck the whole game but strong rebounds by Nick Watson, Ollie Walker, Robbie Parks and James Law saw the ball in Mansfield’s possession.

Sam King and Luke Menhenett were strong and tenacious in defence while Mac Greene and Harry Mahoney moved the ball well down the court getting the ball into the key.

The game was equal with only seconds to go when Watson went to the line for free throws.

