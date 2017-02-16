U16 Eagles shine at Wodonga tournament


GREAT EFFORT: Team Eagles (from left) Sue George (coach), Ollie Walker (court captain), Harry Mahoney, James Law, Sam King, Nick Watson (team captain) Luke Menhenett, Mac Greene, Robbie Parks, Fiona Menhenett (team manager).GREAT EFFORT: Team Eagles (from left) Sue George (coach), Ollie Walker (court captain), Harry Mahoney, James Law, Sam King, Nick Watson (team captain) Luke Menhenett, Mac Greene, Robbie Parks, Fiona Menhenett (team manager).

THE U16 boys Gold team displayed their skills and team work at the Wodonga Basketball Tournament last weekend.

Stepping up a grade to Division 2, the boys displayed the benefits of hard training, team work and scheduled practice matches by making it undefeated to the grand final.

In over 40 degree heat the boys worked tirelessly, winning the first match by one point against the persistent Yarra-Mulwala.

The match was neck and neck the whole game but strong rebounds by Nick Watson, Ollie Walker, Robbie Parks and James Law saw the ball in Mansfield’s possession.

Sam King and Luke Menhenett were strong and tenacious in defence while Mac Greene and Harry Mahoney moved the ball well down the court getting the ball into the key.

The game was equal with only seconds to go when Watson went to the line for free throws.

 

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

