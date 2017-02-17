New partnership for healthier fish habitats


Categories: Rural
Tags: , ,
FISH FUNDS: Rivers and streams such as sections of the Delatite River exposed with the removal of vegetation and leaving playtpus and fish at risk may have rehabilitation works carried out under a Fish Funding campaign by the government.FISH FUNDS: Rivers and streams such as sections of the Delatite River exposed with the removal of vegetation and leaving playtpus and fish at risk may have rehabilitation works carried out under a Fish Funding campaign by the government.

COMMUNITY groups who wish to help protect local waterways and restore native fish habitats are being encouraged to donate to a crowd funding campaign.

Announced last week the Andrews Labor Government will match funds dollar-for-dollar with community groups for Funds for Fish – a 30-day crowdfunding campaign to help protect local waterways and restore native fish habitats.

The campaign – run in partnership with the Australian River Restoration Centre – will encourage communities to become more involved in supporting local river projects across the Corangamite, Glenelg Hopkins and Goulburn Broken Catchment Management Authority regions.

Fishing enthusiasts and nature lovers can donate as little as $2, with funds raised to be matched dollar-for-dollar by CMAs through the Labor Government’s Regional Riparian Action Plan and other government initiatives to improve the health of regional waterways.

“We’re undertaking this campaign because we understand how effective local communities can be to achieve big changes,” Funds for Fish Project manager Adam Bester said.

“Using crowdfunding, social media and other channels, we want to empower the community to get involved and help make a positive transformation to our waterways.”

 

