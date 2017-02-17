Team effort reaps rewards



ONE of the main events at the annual Tolmie Sports Day is the 3-Man Challenge – a fast and furious but much coveted event.

This year was no exception with the event being run and won in under 5 minutes.

First there is the woodchopper who axes his way through a standing log.

The woodchopper then tags the runner who has to pick up a bale of hay in each hand and run a 100 metre dash to a waiting horse and rider.

The hay bales are dropped and the runner helps the rider mount.

It is then a rider and horse race around a circuit which includes a creek crossing back to within 50 metres of the finish line where the rider has to jump off the horse and lead it the last few metres to the finish line.

