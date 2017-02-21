Snow in Summer stops the pump track riders



SNOW fell solidly on Sunday at Mt Buller when the cold snap hit.

As much as 5cms of snow accumulated on the ground rapidly transforming the resort into a winter scene within an hour.

Snow bunnies were caught on the hop at Mt Buller as the resort turned white during the Sunday snowfall.

Temperatures dropped across the region over the weekend getting as low as -1.1 degrees up at Mt Buller on Saturday night and snow fell thickly for an hour or so on Sunday afternoon quickly covering the resort with several centimetres of snow.

“It’s not unusual to get occasional dustings of snow on the mountain, even during summer, but it’s always exciting and surprising when it happens,” said Rhylla Morgan at Buller Ski Lifts.

“The mountain quickly transformed from green to white on Sunday as the cold front crossed the state.

