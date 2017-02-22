Explosive device rattles neighbours

Detectives warn of unstable consequences

Rhyll McCormack


Categories: News, Police and crime, Top stories
Tags: , ,
web-victoriapolice-emblem_pe_c2_20161003

A HOMEMADE explosive device was detonated outside an Early Street unit last week, with the Alexandra Crime Investigation Unit attending the scene the following day.

Police, CFA and nearby residents rushed to the scene when a loud bang was heard at around 3.40am on February 16 (last Thursday), but fortunately no was injured and no property destroyed.

The device, which is thought to be made of materials that are readily attainable, was lit through a fuse – though no flame was observed at the time.

“Any such device has the potential to do significant damage and harm when detonated,” Detective Leading Senior Constable Simon Cusack, of the Alexandra Crime Investigation Unit, said.

“Depending on the composition, it is also very dangerous to construct a device such as this as it can be unstable.

“It is possible that the person responsible for this did not fully appreciate the consequences or the potential dangers in constructing the device.”

 

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

8:30am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

Fax: 5775 1580

By Email

sales.mcourier
@nenews.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20