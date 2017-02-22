Mandy adding up the dollars for council


Categories: Council, Featured Stories, News
Tags:
NEW TO COUNCIL: Mandy Kynnersley has taken up her position as head of finance at Mansfield Shire Council.NEW TO COUNCIL: Mandy Kynnersley has taken up her position as head of finance at Mansfield Shire Council.

MANSFIELD Shire Council recently introduced another new face to the administration team – that of Mandy Kynnersley.

Ms Kynnersley’s role will be manager of finance services taking up her position mid-January.

A qualified chartered accountant, Ms Kynnersley already has an impressive financial background.

Graduating from RMIT she first worked for Price Waterhouse Coopers where she spent the first nine years of her working life.

Falling in love and marrying local Mansfield lad Nathan Kynnersley she moved to Mansfield where Nathan took up his building business and Mandy gained a position as chief of finance with Mt Buller’s Resort Management Board.

She held that position for three years, firstly under the management of Phil Nunn and then John Huber.

 

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

