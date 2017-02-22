Mandy adding up the dollars for council



Categories:

Tags:

MANSFIELD Shire Council recently introduced another new face to the administration team – that of Mandy Kynnersley.

Ms Kynnersley’s role will be manager of finance services taking up her position mid-January.

A qualified chartered accountant, Ms Kynnersley already has an impressive financial background.

Graduating from RMIT she first worked for Price Waterhouse Coopers where she spent the first nine years of her working life.

Falling in love and marrying local Mansfield lad Nathan Kynnersley she moved to Mansfield where Nathan took up his building business and Mandy gained a position as chief of finance with Mt Buller’s Resort Management Board.

She held that position for three years, firstly under the management of Phil Nunn and then John Huber.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

