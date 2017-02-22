New ideas – new direction for VLGA



MANSFIELD Shire councillor of 11 years, Marg Attley has been elected as president of the Victorian Local Government Association (VLGA).

In announcing the new board of VLGA on Friday, Libby Clark welcomed the board and said she was looking forward to working alongside it as they move into a new phase for the association.

The new board consists of Marg Attley (president), councillor members Michelle Kleinert, Lambros Tapinos, John Sipek, Sharon Ellis and Susanne Newton.

Non councillor members include Chelsea Ayling, Terry Larkins and Rae Kingsbury.

On accepting the president’s role Cr Attley said “I am honoured to be elected the first woman president of the VLGA board for the next two years”.

“It is a new time and new phase for the organisation,” she said.

