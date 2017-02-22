Riders roll out to Jamieson


Categories: Cycling, Sport
Tags:
OFF AND RACING: The starting gun is fired and (from left) Di Condie, Kody Appleton, Craig Wilson and Steve Curnow make the first turn.OFF AND RACING: The starting gun is fired and (from left) Di Condie, Kody Appleton, Craig Wilson and Steve Curnow make the first turn.

THIS week saw Mansfield’s road racing cyclists venture to Jamieson twice for two very different races.

Thursday evening’s race followed the Goulburn River for 14km from Jamieson past Kevington to the turnaround and back to Jamieson.

This course has become very popular since its inception last season due to the magnificent scenery.

The scenery was probably surpassed by Sunday’s race, however, as riders with serious ambitions for a high placing couldn’t enjoy the views as they punished themselves on the 10km ascent from Jamieson up to Bald Hill Gap.

With a total ascent of 540 metres and an average gradient of 5.3 per cent, this race gave riders who are more adept at climbing a chance to test themselves.

Thursday’s river race attracted the highest quality field of male competitors Mansfield can currently muster.

 

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

