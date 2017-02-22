Riders roll out to Jamieson



Categories:

Tags:

THIS week saw Mansfield’s road racing cyclists venture to Jamieson twice for two very different races.

Thursday evening’s race followed the Goulburn River for 14km from Jamieson past Kevington to the turnaround and back to Jamieson.

This course has become very popular since its inception last season due to the magnificent scenery.

The scenery was probably surpassed by Sunday’s race, however, as riders with serious ambitions for a high placing couldn’t enjoy the views as they punished themselves on the 10km ascent from Jamieson up to Bald Hill Gap.

With a total ascent of 540 metres and an average gradient of 5.3 per cent, this race gave riders who are more adept at climbing a chance to test themselves.

Thursday’s river race attracted the highest quality field of male competitors Mansfield can currently muster.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

