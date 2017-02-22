Skate park opens to great crowds



Categories:

Tags:

THE new skate park was officially opened on Saturday and Mansfield Shire Council Mayor Paul Volkering was on hand to undertake the official proceedings, assisted by members of the Skate Park Action Group.

The skate park was handed over in front of some 350 people as councillors, fundraisers, politicians, parents and children joined together to celebrate a tremendous gift to the community.

Cr Volkering was honoured to preside over the official opening.

In his address he emphasised the immense effort that went into the project, and recognised the generosity of time and money donated by many groups.

“I’d like to thank several organisations, business and individuals for making this amazing facility a reality,” said Cr volkering.

“First of all the Australian Government through the National Stronger Regions Fund with a commitment of $200,000.

“The State Government with $100,000 from Sport and Recreation Victoria and $32,000 from the Department of Health and Human Services.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

