Skate park opens to great crowds


Categories: Council, Featured Stories, News, Youth
Tags: ,
HAYLEY HOUDINI: Australia’s number one female skateboarder and Mansfield’s own Hayley Wilson put on a show at the official opening of Mansfield’s new skate park on Saturday. Hayley amazed the crowd when she kick flipped the gap, clearing the two relieved bodies below. It was never in doubt.HAYLEY HOUDINI: Australia’s number one female skateboarder and Mansfield’s own Hayley Wilson put on a show at the official opening of Mansfield’s new skate park on Saturday. Hayley amazed the crowd when she kick flipped the gap, clearing the two relieved bodies below. It was never in doubt.

THE new skate park was officially opened on Saturday and Mansfield Shire Council Mayor Paul Volkering was on hand to undertake the official proceedings, assisted by members of the Skate Park Action Group.

The skate park was handed over in front of some 350 people as councillors, fundraisers, politicians, parents and children joined together to celebrate a tremendous gift to the community.

Cr Volkering was honoured to preside over the official opening.

In his address he emphasised the immense effort that went into the project, and recognised the generosity of time and money donated by many groups.

“I’d like to thank several organisations, business and individuals for making this amazing facility a reality,” said Cr volkering.

“First of all the Australian Government through the National Stronger Regions Fund with a commitment of $200,000.

“The State Government with $100,000 from Sport and Recreation Victoria and $32,000 from the Department of Health and Human Services.”

 

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

8:30am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

Fax: 5775 1580

By Email

sales.mcourier
@nenews.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20