New centre record at Little Athletics

Susan McCormack


Categories: Little Athletics, Sport
Tags:
NEARLY THERE: At Mansfield Little Athletics last Friday it was a close call between Jack Stoney (left) and Zoe Greene (right) followed on behind by Aden Leon (far left). The fast runners were competing in the Under 10 70 metre dash with Jack taking out the winner's prize by a half head.

AFTER a cancellation due to extreme heat the previous week Little Athletics competition was a much more comfortable evening for our return to the track.

On the track we had straight sprints.

The Under 8 boys put on a top show in the 70m where Jesse Maslan recorded a new centre record with Sam Stoney in second also running under the previous centre record.

In the 200m Lachie Peck put on a fine demonstration of what good coaching can do.

He ran a fabulous race taking two seconds off his PB.

In the 400m Ewan Gunn was on a mission reducing his PB by three seconds.

 

