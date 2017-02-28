New centre record at Little Athletics

AFTER a cancellation due to extreme heat the previous week Little Athletics competition was a much more comfortable evening for our return to the track.
On the track we had straight sprints.
The Under 8 boys put on a top show in the 70m where Jesse Maslan recorded a new centre record with Sam Stoney in second also running under the previous centre record.
In the 200m Lachie Peck put on a fine demonstration of what good coaching can do.
He ran a fabulous race taking two seconds off his PB.
In the 400m Ewan Gunn was on a mission reducing his PB by three seconds.