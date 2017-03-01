Ellen Sheahan named Club Person of the Year


Categories: Events and Awards, Sport
Tags:
Ellen Sheahan (centre) with Tom Gardiner (grandson of the late Neil Gardiner) and Rotary Club president, Maurie Walsh.Ellen Sheahan (centre) with Tom Gardiner (grandson of the late Neil Gardiner) and Rotary Club president, Maurie Walsh.

Ellen Sheahan was named Neil Gardiner Memorial Best Club Person of the Year at the Mansfield Rotary Club and Mansfield Courier Sportsperson of the Year Awards last Wednesday.

Mrs Sheahan has given a lifetime of support to the Mansfield Football Club and in more recent years to the Mansfield Bowls Club having held executive positions and being number one supporter.

The judges had an unenviable task of selecting a winner, with many of the nominees all worthy of the top prize having competed at international and national level.

Other winners on the night included Hayley Wilson (Sportsperson of the Year – sponsored by Mansfield Golf Club), Sophie Fox (Junior Sportsperson of the Year – sponsored by Mansfield Rotary), Ashden Gramlick (Encouragement Award – sponsored by Mansfield Courier) and the Mansfield Eagles Reserves Football Team (Team of the Year – sponsored by Delatite Hotel).

 

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

8:30am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

Fax: 5775 1580

By Email

sales.mcourier
@nenews.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20