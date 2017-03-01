Ellen Sheahan named Club Person of the Year



Ellen Sheahan was named Neil Gardiner Memorial Best Club Person of the Year at the Mansfield Rotary Club and Mansfield Courier Sportsperson of the Year Awards last Wednesday.

Mrs Sheahan has given a lifetime of support to the Mansfield Football Club and in more recent years to the Mansfield Bowls Club having held executive positions and being number one supporter.

The judges had an unenviable task of selecting a winner, with many of the nominees all worthy of the top prize having competed at international and national level.

Other winners on the night included Hayley Wilson (Sportsperson of the Year – sponsored by Mansfield Golf Club), Sophie Fox (Junior Sportsperson of the Year – sponsored by Mansfield Rotary), Ashden Gramlick (Encouragement Award – sponsored by Mansfield Courier) and the Mansfield Eagles Reserves Football Team (Team of the Year – sponsored by Delatite Hotel).

