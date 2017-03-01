Having children in her home is all Georgina has wanted

More than 20 years in childcare, Georgina Smith still loves every day on the job



Categories:

Tags:

MORE than 20 years ago, Georgina Smith decided to become an accredited childcare educator.

At the time, the decision was more about being the best possible grandmother she could be, rather than a desire to forge a second career for herself.

With a grandchild to look after, Georgina wanted to fully immerse herself in being a great babysitter – including being up to date with what was expected at a more professional level.

Fast forward two decades and she was awarded the 2015 – 2016 Family Day Care Educator of the Year – the highest accolade possible in her local profession.

“I couldn’t believe it when they announced that I had won,” she explained.

“It’s very strictly judged, not just by trainers and experts but also by parents who have children in day care.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

