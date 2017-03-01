Having children in her home is all Georgina has wanted

More than 20 years in childcare, Georgina Smith still loves every day on the job


Categories: People, People and Lifestyle
Tags: ,
WELL DONE: Georgina Smith won the 2015-2016 Educator of the Year. She is pictured with young Harry Harcus, who was a little upset the trophy was too large for him to hold without help.WELL DONE: Georgina Smith won the 2015-2016 Educator of the Year. She is pictured with young Harry Harcus, who was a little upset the trophy was too large for him to hold without help.

MORE than 20 years ago, Georgina Smith decided to become an accredited childcare educator.

At the time, the decision was more about being the best possible grandmother she could be, rather than a desire to forge a second career for herself.

With a grandchild to look after, Georgina wanted to fully immerse herself in being a great babysitter – including being up to date with what was expected at a more professional level.

Fast forward two decades and she was awarded the 2015 – 2016 Family Day Care Educator of the Year – the highest accolade possible in her local profession.

“I couldn’t believe it when they announced that I had won,” she explained.

“It’s very strictly judged, not just by trainers and experts but also by parents who have children in day care.”

 

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

8:30am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

Fax: 5775 1580

By Email

sales.mcourier
@nenews.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20