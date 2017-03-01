It’s official – Julie is head



Categories:

Tags:

ALTHOUGH many just assume Julie McInnes is the principal of the Mansfield Primary School, she has only officially been acting in the role since it was vacated by Paul Volkering.

However, she has now been appointed to the job by the Victorian Education Department, and has embarked on a mission to further the good work started by Mr Volkering.

Campaigning with the slogan “MPS is a GREAT School”, Ms McInnes is ready to take the school to the next level of educational providers.

The Mansfield Primary School continues to grow each year, with some 375 students enrolled this year – an incredible growth of 100 students in just three years.

This year will also mark the school’s four year review process, where 12 month and longer term goals are laid out for teachers and staff.

“Being in the role of acting principal at the Mansfield Primary has enabled me to set new directions,” Ms McInnes said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

