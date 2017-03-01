Season right in the balance for Delatite B



CONFRONTING Division B ladder leaders Yarrawonga Mulwala Rams, Delatite found the going uphill but is not without hope of pulling off victory.

Winning the toss and choosing to bat in perfect conditions at its headquarters of the Lords Reserve in Mansfield, Delatite struggled to put any partnerships together.

Opener Sam Thomson held out with great fortitude to muster a plucky 17.

At first drop Peter Henderson also dug in with determination for a valuable 26.

The middle and lower order offered little resistance with three ducks and two run outs souring the home team’s chances.

Fortunately Lachie Scales batting at number 9 showed much more resilience.

