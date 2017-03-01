Sports stars’ night of nights


Hayley Wilson took out the Mansfield Rotary Club and Mansfield Courier – George Walker Memorial Sportsperson of the Year award last Wednesday night. Pictured with major sponsor representative Chris Anderson from the Mansfield Golf ClubHayley Wilson took out the Mansfield Rotary Club and Mansfield Courier – George Walker Memorial Sportsperson of the Year award last Wednesday night. Pictured with major sponsor representative Chris Anderson from the Mansfield Golf Club

AT a night of nights for the Mansfield district sporting fraternity more than 150 guests and nominees were kept guessing as to who would take out the top award right to the end.

Among the top sports people of the 2016 year nominated many had competed at local level, state and at national levels and then overseas in world competition.
The 2016 awards also saw a wider and more diverse range of sports being acknowledged.

The Sportsperson of the Year awards night is an opportunity to recognise our top sports people – although these are just a sprinkling of the hundreds that compete in their chosen sporting fields each year.

Congratulations to all those who were nominated and especially those who took out an award for 2016 and again a thank you to all the sponsors – without you these awards would not be possible.

A reminder that the 2017 nominations are open and suggested suitable sportspersons can be given to Mansfield Courier staff.

