Strategy for housing supply, affordability

MANSFIELD’S housing growth and affordability will come under scrutiny with the announcement of a strategy study grant.

The Victorian Planning Authority (VPA) is cutting red tape and bolstering council resources to improve housing affordability in Mansfield.

Through its ‘Streamlining for Growth’ program, the VPA has awarded the Mansfield Shire Council $50,000 which will be used to fund the Mansfield Housing Strategy.

The strategy will identify new housing opportunities within the Mansfield township and will provide detail and strategy for the provision of housing according to council’s population projections and needs for the next 20 years.

Announced at last week’s shire council meeting at Tolmie, the study will look at what types of housing the shire should be looking to provide given demographic projections, what it should look like, and how subdivisions can work better to provide the facilities needed for new communities.

“Mansfield is undergoing significant housing growth and this study will provide us with a detailed strategy to meet the demands and aspirations of our community,” Mansfield Shire manager of development services Michael Bismire said.

