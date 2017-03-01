Working together for an even better community


Categories: Community, Featured Stories, News
Tags: ,
HAPPY TRAILS: The Jamieson Community Trailer is enjoyed by many, including (from left) Karen Alderson, Freddie Leong, Ann-Maree Vaque, Peter Horan, Wendy Blackledge, Harry Drew, Rosemary Badrock and Chris Badrock.HAPPY TRAILS: The Jamieson Community Trailer is enjoyed by many, including (from left) Karen Alderson, Freddie Leong, Ann-Maree Vaque, Peter Horan, Wendy Blackledge, Harry Drew, Rosemary Badrock and Chris Badrock.

THE striking tidiness of Jamieson town has become somewhat a matter of pride for its residents.

That sense of pride now has a clear symbol: the Jamieson Community Trailer.

It is a symbol of togetherness and harmony too, because the trailer was conceived out of a true community effort, where different local groups chipped in to create the ‘Jammo’s little maintenance machine’.

Where this story starts (and the town’s mess ends) is ‘Community Tuesdays’.

On ‘Community Tuesdays’ Jamieson residents get together, tidy up the town, and help out people who need it.

“It’s our day,” said Chris Badrock, proud president of the Jamieson Community Group.

