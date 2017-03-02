Blundell has them rocking on a Sunday afternoon



JAMES Blundell played at a ‘sold out’ pleasant Sunday afternoon at the Social Bandit this past Sunday.

The venue was packed with more than 100 people of all ages while Blundell captivated the audience from his first breath.

The show went from 2.30pm till 5pm and the music was a mixture of young and old.

Blundell played John Mellencamp as well as his most popular track ‘Way Out West’.

Blundell was the perfect host for the afternoon, giving the audience exactly what they wanted.

Even if he did have to play the same song twice.

Blundell’s eldest son Bryce kept the younger ladies’ attention and both Dad and son, stopped for lots of photos with all their fans and to have a chat for a while after the performance.

