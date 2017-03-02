District golfers awarded life memberships


Categories: Golf, Sport
Tags: ,
LEADERS: George Barber, Andrew Walker and Kelvin Peart of the North East District Golf Association.LEADERS: George Barber, Andrew Walker and Kelvin Peart of the North East District Golf Association.

THE North East District Golf Association (NEDGA) held its opening day at Bright Country Golf Club on Sunday, February 19.

The district executive took the opportunity in front of a very large crowd to present three life memberships.

These were awarded to George Barber, Kelvin Peart and Andrew Walker, and were presented by president Peter Dawson.

George Barber, from the Bright Golf Club, was first elected to the committee in 1993 and remained a board member for 15 years.

He filled a number of rolls including junior development officer, VGA delegate and district captain.

Barber was elected the inaugural captain in 2001 and held that position for seven years.

In 2005, with Kelvin, he instigated the junior camp at Glenn McCully’s facilities for local and neighbouring district juniors  as well as monthly junior clinics  and the junior regionals.

Kelvin Peart, from the Myrtleford Golf Club, was first elected to the executive in 1996 and only retired from that this year, giving 20 years’ service.

In 1997 he was elected president and held that position for 17 years, making him the longest serving president in the district’s history.

 

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

