Time to save old gum trees

NEW government funding is available for Mansfield farmers who would like to improve the health of their native gum trees.

The Federal Government’s National Landcare Program has funding available until June 2018, and looks at ways to sustain the life of old growth Yellow, White or Grey Box Eucalypts.

“Paddock trees are an integral part of our farming and ecological systems here in Mansfield,” Up2Us Landcare Alliance project officer, Kim Magnay, said.

“They support a wide range of birds, bats, reptiles and insects as well as provide shade for livestock.”

It was common practice 50 years ago to clear the majority of old growth trees, with stock grazing, pesticides and climate change all also having an effect on the health of those left standing.

“It takes a whole community to work together to save these iconic trees, which are classed as endangered here in Mansfield,” Ms Magnay said.

 

