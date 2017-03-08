Deb is full of heart and soul working feverishly in her café



ON a seemingly quiet Sunday morning in Jamieson, when it seems you could shoot a cannon down Perkins Street without fanfare, Deb’s café might be packed out, with chef Deb Taylor working feverishly in the kitchen.

“It had very humble beginnings, that’s the only way to describe it,” remembered Deb.

“People had to get to know my cooking.

“You’ve got a four month window here.

“You just go heart and soul and you just work really hard.”

At the risk of reducing Deb’s life to the four year period she has run the café, or the four month window the business kicks into gear, sometimes a person is best reflected through their relationship to a time and a place.

Deb’s story, and her legacy, is the café she runs in Jamieson.

