Hayley up for top award – state-wide

MANSFIELD’S top street skateboarder, Hayley Wilson, has been named as a finalist in the Victorian Young Athlete of the year in the 2016 Victorian Sports Awards.

Fifteen year old Hayley is being recognised for her sporting achievements in 2016 including overall winner in the Open AM Female Street Skateboarding Division at the world’s largest all female skate event, ‘Exposure’, in the USA.

Hayley also took out number one place in The Australian Skate Park Leagues National Final in Melbourne and the Girls Skate Australia annual Daughters of Doom.

Hayley was also awarded best trick in Wheels of Fortune in Seattle, USA and overall female winner in the North West and Hume Loddon skate league finals.

Hayley has also been awarded the George Walker Sports Person of the Year award on February 22 and the previous year took out the Junior Sports Person of the Year award.

The overall winners from a large range of categories will be announced at a gala reception to be held in Melbourne on March 30.

 

