Mansfield Eagles snatch victory against Whittlesea


TEAM HUDDLE: The playing squad cools off while receiving instruction from Cam Hotton.TEAM HUDDLE: The playing squad cools off while receiving instruction from Cam Hotton.

THE MANSFIELD Eagles defeated the Whittlesea Eagles with the last kick of the day in the team’s first preseason encounter on Saturday.

The match was a gruelling six quarter affair that ebbed and flowed all day, with Whittlesea at one stage up six goals before the Eagles swooped home in the last two quarters.

Coach Cam Hotton said he was satisfied with the team’s first competitive encounter for 2017.

“We were pretty happy with how we went today,” he said.

“Some of our ball movement was really promising; it’s stuff that we’ve been working on at training and you could see it come out in the game, so that was really good to see.”

Smart transition play from defence to attack has been a focus at training for the Eagles this preseason.

 

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

