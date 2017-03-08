Merton into grand final


Categories: Cricket, Sport
Tags: ,
FINE SHOT: Last man standing Merton’s Rohan Berriman takes a fine shot off what was to be the second last ball of their batting innings.FINE SHOT: Last man standing Merton’s Rohan Berriman takes a fine shot off what was to be the second last ball of their batting innings.

MERTON cricketers booked a place in the Seymour and District grand final by defeating Broadford at Seymour on Sunday.

With the match abandoned on Saturday due to a wet wicket, both sides had to return on Sunday to play in perfect cricket conditions.

Merton won the toss and batted finding themselves in early trouble at 3/16 losing Adam Mahoney, Jim Herridge and Brendon Anderson cheaply.

A solid middle order partnership between Jason McInnes (31) and top scorer Jarrad Mahoney (35) saw Merton starting to score runs and build a total.

Captain Chris Anderson with 15 and a gutsy 12 from Jim Stephens batting on after a nasty blow to the head off a short ball saw Merton make 9/136 off 45 overs.

J Hiddens 3/20, J Martin 2/3 and H Zanko 2/22 were Broadford’s best bowlers.

 

