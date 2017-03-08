Residents respond to shire finances at budget consult


MANSFIELD Shire held the second of its annual budget consultation meetings in Jamieson last Wednesday to hear residents’ wide ranging views on how council can deal with its current financial travails.

The meeting was hot on the heels of revelations that council can no longer fund its current level of asset renewal and services.

Lead by Mansfield Shire chief executive officer Alex Green and Mayor Paul Volkering, councillors opened the meeting up for frank and honest discussion about what the community needs to prioritise in order to balance the books.

The following was discussed and said at the meeting:

From the start of discussions, residents were open to a rate rise to alleviate the pressure on council.

“Sort it out ASAP, and then we can get things done,” said one resident.

“Get cracking, get the house in order.

“If the council spend the money properly, we don’t mind paying.”

 

