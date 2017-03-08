Shirley – companion dog is health watch also


LIFE SAVER: Shirley the King Charles Spaniel has been trained to help Steph Dundas recognise when she needs medical help. Also pictured is dialysis ward nurse Tara Awty (right).LIFE SAVER: Shirley the King Charles Spaniel has been trained to help Steph Dundas recognise when she needs medical help. Also pictured is dialysis ward nurse Tara Awty (right).

THREE times each week, beautiful young Steph Dundas must spend her day pinned to a chair in the dialysis ward at the Mansfield Hospital.

With machines whirring in the background, her body connected through a series of tubes and wires, Steph has learnt to pass the time reading, on the iPad or talking to other patients and nurses.

Last year, Steph made a decision that would not only change her life, but the life of all those who frequent the dialysis ward – she opened her home, her hospital ward and – more importantly – her heart, to a service dog.

Shirley is a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, and is every bit as regal as her name suggests.

Sitting quietly on Steph’s feet, it is Shirley’s job to help recognise medical problems before they have the chance to become an emergency.

“Shirley senses when my blood sugars are low, because she has been trained to smell it on my breath,” Steph said.

 

