Breastfeeding association meeting in Mansfield today

IT is hoped Mansfield will soon be home to another Australian Breastfeeding Association (ABA) group following a visit from trained counsellor, Bree Broomfield, today.

The ABA is Australia’s leading authority on breastfeeding, and is a group designed to support, educate and advocate for a breastfeeding inclusive society.

Although there was previously a locally based ABA group, the association has not run for some time but local mother, Bernadette Gifford, is keen to see the support network start up again.

“I am very passionate about breastfeeding, making it culturally normal within our society and supporting women in their breastfeeding journey,” Ms Gifford said.

“I hope to begin my training to become an ABA counsellor this month and re-establish the Mansfield ABA group as soon as I am able with the support of the ABA.

“Mansfield is a very accepting community when it comes to breastfeeding, and previously there was an active ABA group, meeting every month, which we intend to start running again in the near future.”

