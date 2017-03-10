Opening for local farmers to cash in on miniature breed



ALTHOUGH there are no local breeders as yet, there could well be an opening for small landholders looking for a niche breed to raise in Mansfield.

Miniature Herefords, celebrating their 20th birthday this year, are a cheaper alternative to more traditional breeds and have the added advantage of being adorable.

Miniature Herefords are full blood Herefords and are registered through Herefords Australia, but are less than 50 per cent the size of their brown and white cousins.

In a judging ring, the cattle are assessed for the same physical characteristics – good bone structure, depth, functionality, soundness and carcass quality – but must be frame score one or less at age three.

Of course, the most notable difference is that adult miniature cows cannot be taller than 119cm at the hip and a bull not taller than 124cm.

“It has been a bumpy ride with growth in the early years followed by a plateau, and national herd reduction during the drought,” Australian Miniature Hereford Breeders Network president, Julie Stott, said.

