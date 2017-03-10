Opening for local farmers to cash in on miniature breed


Categories: Rural
Tags: , ,
ADORABLE COWS: Nathan Nixon has swapped broadacre farming and a commercial Hereford operation for miniature Hereford breeding.ADORABLE COWS: Nathan Nixon has swapped broadacre farming and a commercial Hereford operation for miniature Hereford breeding.

ALTHOUGH there are no local breeders as yet, there could well be an opening for small landholders looking for a niche breed to raise in Mansfield.

Miniature Herefords, celebrating their 20th birthday this year, are a cheaper alternative to more traditional breeds and have the added advantage of being adorable.

Miniature Herefords are full blood Herefords and are registered through Herefords Australia, but are less than 50 per cent the size of their brown and white cousins.

In a judging ring, the cattle are assessed for the same physical characteristics – good bone structure, depth, functionality, soundness and carcass quality – but must be frame score one or less at age three.

Of course, the most notable difference is that adult miniature cows cannot be taller than 119cm at the hip and a bull not taller than 124cm.

“It has been a bumpy ride with growth in the early years followed by a plateau, and national herd reduction during the drought,” Australian Miniature Hereford Breeders Network president, Julie Stott, said.

 

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

8:30am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

Fax: 5775 1580

By Email

sales.mcourier
@nenews.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20