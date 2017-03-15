Crippling rates and a de-amalgamation hangover?



Following last week’s disclosure by Mansfield Shire Council that a $700,000 shortfall in maintenance and renewal of assets would have to be found over the next five years – cadet journalist, Steve Vivian, went looking for the reasons why. He found that some of the causes went back as far as de-amalgamation from the Delatite Shire in 2002. Here are his findings.

A report handed to Mansfield Shire Council back in 2002 indicated that the new Mansfield Shire would struggle to sustain itself while also building new infrastructure.

The primary purpose of the report “was to examine the feasibility and viability of the Delatite Shire becoming two separate municipalities, one being based in Benalla and one being based in Mansfield”.

The report said Mansfield Shire would struggle to remain viable, even if there was a significant rate rise (suggested 16.8 per cent) after the split from Delatite Shire.

The new Mansfield Shire, “despite a significant increase in rates” would be “very small, able to provide very basic services only and (would) have difficulty in providing for additional capital works”, according to the Local Government Review Panel report.

