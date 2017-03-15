Merton cricket premiers



MERTON cricketers defeated Kilmore at Seymour’s Chitick Park on Saturday 82 against 65.

On a warm humid day and a bowler friendly turf wicket, Kilmore won the toss and sent Merton into bat.

The Merton top order struggled with the swinging ball, finding themselves fall to 5/22, Jason McInnes with 12 the only batsman to make double figures.

Opening swing bowler B O’Donnell with 5/18 off nine overs bowled a perfect line and length.

Merton looked gone at 9/49 until Jarrod Cummins and Rohan Berriman combined to put on a match high partnership of 32 for the last wicket, Cummins with 22 was the match high innings.

Kilmore’s openers had to bat for four overs before the tea break, with Merton, having nothing to lose, taking two wickets before tea, putting the pressure of a grand final right on the Kilmore batsmen.

