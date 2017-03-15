Merton cricket premiers

Rohan Berriman


Categories: Cricket, Sport
Tags: , ,
THAT WINNING FEELING: Merton cricketers who took out the Seymour district grand final on Saturday were (back, from left) R Berriman, A Place, J Cummins, J McInnes, D Brennan, A Mahoney, T Mahoney and J Mahoney; (front) B Cummins (president), B Anderson, C Anderson (captain), J Stephens and J Herridge.THAT WINNING FEELING: Merton cricketers who took out the Seymour district grand final on Saturday were (back, from left) R Berriman, A Place, J Cummins, J McInnes, D Brennan, A Mahoney, T Mahoney and J Mahoney; (front) B Cummins (president), B Anderson, C Anderson (captain), J Stephens and J Herridge.

MERTON cricketers defeated Kilmore at Seymour’s Chitick Park on Saturday 82 against 65.

On a warm humid day and a bowler friendly turf wicket, Kilmore won the toss and sent Merton into bat.

The Merton top order struggled with the swinging ball, finding themselves fall to 5/22, Jason McInnes with 12 the only batsman to make double figures.

Opening swing bowler B O’Donnell with 5/18 off nine overs bowled a perfect line and length.

Merton looked gone at 9/49 until Jarrod Cummins and Rohan Berriman combined to put on a match high partnership of 32 for the last wicket, Cummins with 22 was the match high innings.

Kilmore’s openers had to bat for four overs before the tea break, with Merton, having nothing to lose, taking two wickets before tea, putting the pressure of a grand final right on the Kilmore batsmen.

 

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

8:30am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

Fax: 5775 1580

By Email

sales.mcourier
@nenews.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20