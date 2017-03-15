Showrooms transformed once again for MAGiC awards



Categories:

Tags:

THE showrooms at Martin’s Garage were once again transformed into a fabulous art gallery for the opening of the MAGiC Art and Glass exhibition on Friday evening.

More than 60 people attended the opening at which the announcement of this year’s winners were made.

Convenor of the exhibition Poppe Davis welcomed everyone to the sixth art and glass competition which this year for the first time included ceramics.

Arts Mansfield president Gill Belle said the continued success of the exhibition has had the support of glass artists from across Australia and now from the greater Asia Pacific region.

“Now under the stewardship of Poppe Davis, MAGiC (Mansfield Art and Glass incorporating Ceramics) is set for even bigger years, with a new time slot on the Mansfield calendar (previously held in conjunction with the High Country Festival).

“We at MAGiC are thrilled to announce winners in all categories of the 2017 Art Glass and Ceramics awards, announced last Friday night at the official opening,” Ms Belle said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

