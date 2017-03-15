The name implies the service given by the group A Third Hand

More than a service group – all like-minded friends are willing to give back to the community


SOCIALISING: Regular dinner meetings are a time for socialising with A Third Hand members – (from back, left) Margaret Gray, Ray Wilson Geoff Doyle, Graham Irvin, Phil Alexander, Marg Franke-Williams, Frank Gray, Mike Irwin, Kathy Irvin and Geoff Williams; (front) Lorraine Wilson, Val Doyle, Elaine Irwin, Pam Alexander and Glenys Rae-Wingate.

AS the name implies – A Third Hand is just that – a helping hand when needed and the group are ‘Our People’.

Five years ago a group was born by like-minded people who could see a need within the community – a need that often arose but was not being fulfilled.

There were times when an organisation, families or even an elderly citizen needed that little bit of extra help – a third hand – without the huge costs of experts.

And that is the aim of A Third Hand – to help out where and when needed – at very little or no cost.

The group now has some 18 members all from varying backgrounds – a plumber, builder, panel beater, administrator, farmer, engineer, corporate board members and more.

And this is where their experience and advice comes in handy when dealing with a huge variety of tasks.

That helping hand has been called upon to man the gates at events such as the Mansfield Races, rodeos, rallies, markets, concerts and more.

 

