The name implies the service given by the group A Third Hand

AS the name implies – A Third Hand is just that – a helping hand when needed and the group are ‘Our People’.

Five years ago a group was born by like-minded people who could see a need within the community – a need that often arose but was not being fulfilled.

There were times when an organisation, families or even an elderly citizen needed that little bit of extra help – a third hand – without the huge costs of experts.

And that is the aim of A Third Hand – to help out where and when needed – at very little or no cost.

The group now has some 18 members all from varying backgrounds – a plumber, builder, panel beater, administrator, farmer, engineer, corporate board members and more.

And this is where their experience and advice comes in handy when dealing with a huge variety of tasks.

That helping hand has been called upon to man the gates at events such as the Mansfield Races, rodeos, rallies, markets, concerts and more.

