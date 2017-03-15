Thrilling under 12s cricket grand final



Mansfield’s U12 cricketers played their grand final on Wednesday night on the turf wicket at the Lords Oval.

The Middle Stumpers captain, Henry Berriman, won the toss and sent the Bushrangers into bat.

Openers Max Mahoney and Will Roberts started solidly until Jack Marks struck, bowling Mahoney within 15.

Roberts and Paddy Buchanan combined and pushed the run rate along until Phoenix Valerio struck, taking the wicket of Buchanan for 12.

Bobby Richie 9 retired, Joel Goldsack 7 retired and some later power hitting by Joe Tehan 15 saw the Bushies finish their 20 overs 6/89.

Craddock, Berriman, Murray and Longstaff all took one wicket apiece.

Will Roberts top scored with 18 for the Bushies.

