Thrilling under 12s cricket grand final

Rohan Berriman


Categories: Cricket (Junior), Sport
MIDDLE STUMPERS: The fine U12 cricket team of the Middle Stumpers before the grand final match (from back, left) Paddy Dunstan, Jed Murray, Tristen Morris, Will Friday, Henry Berriman, Pheonix Valerio; (front) Trent Berry, Noah Kelleher, Harry Craddock, Kai Longstaff and Jack Marks.

Mansfield’s U12 cricketers played their grand final on Wednesday night on the turf wicket at the Lords Oval.

The Middle Stumpers captain, Henry Berriman, won the toss and sent the Bushrangers into bat.

Openers Max Mahoney and Will Roberts started solidly until Jack Marks struck, bowling Mahoney within 15.

Roberts and Paddy Buchanan combined and pushed the run rate along until Phoenix Valerio struck, taking the wicket of Buchanan for 12.

Bobby Richie 9 retired, Joel Goldsack 7 retired and some later power hitting by Joe Tehan 15 saw the Bushies finish their 20 overs 6/89.

Craddock, Berriman, Murray and Longstaff all took one wicket apiece.

Will Roberts top scored with 18 for the Bushies.

 

